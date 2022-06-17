"We will not be silenced or erased."
Mylee Eldridge was only 11 when she knew she wanted to transition into a girl.
Advertisement
Three years on and she has gone through some of the highest highs and lowest lows of her life while transitioning in Dubbo.
"My primary school was super supportive but I lost a lot of friends as they refused to see the real me, it was also hard as people knew who I was and couldn't understand why I couldn't wait until I was 18," Mylee said.
The toughest break for Mylee was her Father not being accepting of her transition from boy to girl.
"I had wonderful support from my Mum and sisters but my dad and his family aren't supportive at all and I haven't seen them for over three years," she said.
"My dad is hateful towards us as he thinks I've been brainwashed, but that's not it at all, this is who I've always been."
Mylee said as well as losing family and friends, they had also been pushed out of their church.
"It was like they were saying there was something wrong with us, but I think it actually says more about them then us," she said.
READ MORE:
Once Mylee finished primary school and went to high school, her support system and understanding peers disappeared.
She is now at her third high school in three years.
"The bullying has been ridiculous and my mental health has suffered a lot due to it, people think I'm a freak, that I'm disgusting, they see me as a boy in a dress," she said.
Since transitioning Mylee has become more relaxed and happier that she can finally be herself.
"Mum lets me choose my clothes, I'm not visiting the ED anymore with suicidal ideations like before," she said.
"I felt helpless and wasn't sure what to do."
Mylee said a lot of people in Dubbo have been amazing and have taken easily to her chosen name and pronouns.
"Others have struggled and preserved and are great now, it was more about remembering for them, they weren't being prejudiced at all," she said.
Advertisement
"We've made more friends than we've lost and both mum and I truly connect and love our new found family.
"Most people treat me great now, it really is just a few kids."
It can be hard for families to get used to change and with her Father's family having "disowned" her, she has relied on support from her sisters and mother.
"My sisters found it hard to call me by my new name, and use my preferred pronouns, but they're great with it now. It just took a little time but they were always supportive," she said.
Coming out to her mother was a nervous process but one that went well.
"She did everything she could to help me and validated my feelings, she took me shopping, changed my room and sought the appropriate people who deal with gender dysmorphia," she said.
Advertisement
"I feel happy, free to be me and validated but more importantly I feel loved."
One of the many positives of transitioning for Mylee was getting to truly be who she was.
"There's a lot of supportive agencies and businesses and when the LGBTQIA+ community get together it's so uplifting as you know that you can be you and they are affirming and validating," she said.
Mylee wanted to let others know that no one chooses to be transgender or gender diverse.
"We are people, we have feelings and it's incredibly hard for us to feel safe," she said.
"Just simple things like going to a shop and seeing a rainbow or trans sticker on their window, lets us know we can go there safely with no judgement.
Advertisement
"To kids I want to tell them to be kind, don't bully anyone, as bullying kills. Adults, please be open minded, use kind accepting words, as your children learn from you."
Mylee had a strong message for other Christians.
"Please don't be hateful, it's not holy or Christian to be this way and it hurts us a lot," she said.
Mylee said she would like to see more gender affirming health care to make her and other transgender kids feel accepted.
"Even if you don't agree, you can accept and move on, you can't tell us we don't exist as we are here and we're not going anywhere," she said.
Mylee's message to other young people going through transition was for them to just be themselves.
Advertisement
"Reach out for support, and if your parents aren't supportive, my mum will love you and accept you," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.