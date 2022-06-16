The decision to make the trip to Warren rather than a trek to Wyong proved a shrewd decision in more ways than one for Mick Lunn on Thursday.
It saved the Dubbo trainer plenty of all time and it also resulted in a win for Yak.
Advertisement
A veteran galloper with just one win in 38 starts prior to Thursday's meeting, Yak just hung on to score a shock win in the Macquarie Valley Rock and Sand Class 1 and Maiden Plate (1600m).
It took a photo finish to declare Yak ($26) the winner ahead of $101 outsider Cicilo and Electric Daisy ($10).
READ ALSO:
Michael and his wife Karen, who is also a trainer, had considered taking Yak and Dancin' Dude to run over 2000m at Wyong on Thursday but made the choice to go to Warren instead.
"He's a very tough horse," Lunn said post-race.
"He and Dancin' Dude were in at Wyong today and I thought the 2000m would suit them better but it was a four-and-a-half hour drive to a one-and-a-half so I thought I'd take the easy punt and come to Warren."
While the win came as a shock to many, Yak has proved himself a competitive galloper over the years.
While the wins have been few and far between, there had been 11 placings prior to Thursday.
It had seemed the fifth event of the day at Warren would be a battle between three, as the Brett Cavanough Miss Laquetta jumped a $2.90 favourite while Sistrum ($3.10) and Miss Horsbro ($3.60) were also favoured by punters.
Under some eager riding from Michael Heagney early on, Yak kicked forward after jumping from gate eight and settled at the lead in front of Lady Is Waiting ($61) and Camp Cove ($31).
The order changed little during the run and Yak led the field into the straight while Miss Laquetta's jockey Mikayla Weir found herself boxed in and struggling to find room to let down.
Yak tired late on but managed to just hang on from the fast-finishing Cicilo, who stormed home from last.
It was a welcome result for Lunn and Heagney after Yak had finished last at Dubbo in his most recent start before Thursday.
"That was sort-of his race," Heagney said.
Advertisement
"He trialed okay the other day at Dubbo so if he couldn't win this one he probably wouldn't win too many.
"It was pretty close. He was going to win easy at the 50 (metres) and then he spotted the winning post and his head came up and he was getting slower and I was just hoping he hung on, which he did."
While trainer Cavanough had missed out with Miss Laquetta in that event, he had earlier combined with Weir to win with Strathcona ($2.05 favourite) in the Parraway Pastoral Co. Class 1 Handicap (1000m).
Cessnock-based trainer Jeremy Sylvester combined with Brooke Stower for an early double, winning with Luff (Brooke Stower, $13) and Master Of Rewards ($3).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.