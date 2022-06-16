CARBAGANOOSH is no stranger to winning the hard way and Wednesday night's latest success at Bathurst Paceway fits into that category.
The Darrell Dwyer-trained and Amanda Turnbull-driven Carbaganoosh ($1.70 favourite) got himself into the death seat early in the TAB Venue Mode Pace (1,730 metres) and still had to energy to hold out his challengers at the end.
Jessejames Shannon ($6, Doug Hewitt) flew home with a late kick for second while long time race leader Roll The Seven ($6, Nathan Turnbull) pushed Carbaganoosh all the way to the finish.
Carbaganoosh had been racing consistently in the lead up to Wednesday night's win, finishing inside top three in his past three starts without finding a win.
That changed on Wednesday as he recorded his seventh career victory, winning in a mile rate of 1:59.7.
Amanda Turnbull said Dwyer's Caribbean Blaster gelding has often thrived when asked to battle to breeze.
"On his recent runs he's been doing it real tough but it didn't have to do as much early tonight so I thought he'd still have a little bit at the end," she said.
"In his last start he put a lot of work in and just got nabbed on the line, and he'd put a lot of effort in over the race. He's was beautiful to drive tonight.
"He seems to like being in the death lately because he's able to just keep whacking away."
Roll The Seven, starting from his namesake gate, came across to eventually cross Manhattan Island for the race lead.
Jessejames Shannon settled two back on the inside line and Dwyer's other runner in the race, The Handsome One, headed up the outside line.
Amanda Turnbull spent the length of the straight working Carbaganoosh around the outside line of runners to take up the death seat spot before the turn.
The field remained settled in their positions until midway through the final turn, where The Handsome One and peeled out for an unsuccessful three wide challenge.
A gap presented itself for Jessejames Shannon to duck outside a try to chase down the leading pair - who were going stride for stride inside the final 200m.
Carbaganoosh edged clear with a little over 50m to go and did enough to hold out Jessejames Shannon by a head.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
