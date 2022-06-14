The beaming smile from jockey Tiffany Jeffries said it all after Annie's Missile won at Parkes on Saturday.
Jeffries and Missile's Star were greeted by a huge amount of applause as it was a popular hometown winner at the annual picnic meeting.
Annie's Missile is ridden in trackwork at Parkes by Dale Jeffries, his wife Sharon Jeffries is the trainer, their daughter Tiffany Jeffries is the jockey, while Sharon shares ownership of Annie's Missile with Tiffany's husband Alex Prout, who is also the strapper.
Dale Jeffries is also the curator at Parkes Jockey Club and he and the committee had the daunting task of getting the track to a suitable racing condition after recent rain left the track waterlogged.
The meeting went ahead and a strong crowd was in attendance for the five races.
Quickly away and straight to the lead in the McPherson Parts & Service Benchmark 50 Handicap (1200m), Annie's Missile (Tiffany Jeffries, $3 favourite) cleared out in the straight to win by six lengths from George Two (Michael Heagney, $26) and another Jeffries-trained runner, Jin Chi Phantom (Andrew Banks, $5.50).
Feature event, the Parkes Services Club Coradgery Cup (1400m), required a three-way photo finish to declare the winner after a thrilling sprint down the straight.
Parked behind the leaders, the Dean Mirfin-trained Neon Moon (Tony Cavallo, $6) gained a rails run to win by a half-head from Miss Charlie (Teaghan Martin, $5.50), with a head to the third-placed Run Callan Run (Elissa Meredith, $16).
The talented Orange-based trainer Alison Smith had a winning double, with Cankina the first leg in the Railway Maiden Plate (800m) also being the start of a winning treble for Canberra jockey Kayla Nisbet.
In a handy spot turning for home, Cankina ($7) wore down Banjoes (Ken Dunbar, $7) to score by almost two lengths with War Pony (Jeffries, $3) finishing third.
Also from the Smith stable, Mamelon (Nisbet, $3.60 equal favourite) was heavily supported in the Telescope Tyres & Batteries Class 1 Handicap (1000m) and dealt another blow to bookmakers when coming from the back of the field to beat Gametime (Andrew Banks, $26) and Khaleej (Michael Heagney, $6).
Surprisingly, the worst result for bookmakers came when the outsider, four-year-old mare Pippie Star won the Agriwest Maiden Handicap (1200m).
More recently trained at Forbes by Bill Hayes, Pippie Star showed the first glimpse of form when second as a long shot in a maiden event at Cobar and started at $18 at Parkes after longer odds were first offered.
Taking the lead from Rupicasso in the straight, Pippie Star (Nisbet) held on to beat the fast-finishing Ober Purkla (Quayd Krogh, $4) by a long neck with three-quarters-of-a-length to third placegetter Dare To Fight (Elissa Meredith, $10).
