Dubbo locals will have the opportunity to hear from the head of Australia's top digital grain supply chain tool next week.
Agridigital chief executive officer Emma Weston is one of the speakers at the Big Ideas Conference on Wednesday, June 22.
Across two days, the Local Land Services' Big Tech Big Ideas Conference and Field Day will present primary producers with information and demonstrations of new and cutting-edge technologies across grains, livestock, and horticulture, as well as resources to better understand potential on-farm applications.
The first day of the event - the field day - will be held at the Trangie Agricultural Research Centre. It will give attendees the opportunity to explore some of the newest and most exciting technology currently on the market.
It will be followed by the second day at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
The conference will feature local and national speakers, plus livestock and cropping panel sessions where producers will discuss their first-hand perspective and experiences with AgTech.
Central West Local Land Services team leader ag service Neroli Brennan said the event was a great opportunity for locals to hear from national companies like Agridigital.
"We're pleased to be able to bring such a great expanse of farm-ready technologies to Central West producers and give them the chance to hear from farmers who have implemented these technologies as well," Mrs Brennan said.
Topics to be showcased during the event include include artificial insemination, spectroscopy in the form of quality analysis of fruits and vegetables, seasonal projection data, satellite imagery for nutrient and dry matter production, and robotics for the purpose of remote water monitoring.
Ben Watts from Bracla Drones said he was looking forward to learning from others in the AgTech space on opportunities for implementing tech solutions.
"There hasn't been a better time to leverage benefits given this season's moisture levels and high commodity prices," Mr Watts said.
Mr Watts is recognised for bringing a realistic and experience driven presentation that connects both what is possible now with what the future of Ag Tech looks like.
"I am also looking forward to sharing insights on drones in agriculture providing solutions for growers. With big rains comes challenges quite different to those experienced in a drought. Drones can offer unique solutions in commercial cropping and grazing enterprises," he said.
Other speakers include Guy Roth from the University of Sydney on examining Digifarm networking capabilities, Josh Johnson from Bilberry discussing sustainable smart machines for spraying and Jimmy Scott from Hone Ag discussing grain testing applications.
There will also be plenty of time to catch up and swap ideas with a Big Catch Up dinner and Big Brekky, informal opportunities to grab a bite while discussing real stories about innovation and success.
For more information, head to the Central West Local Land Services website.
To book tickets, visit Try Booking.
This project is supported by Central West Local Land Services through funding from the Australian government's National Landcare Program.
