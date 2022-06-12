Motorcyclist transported to Dubbo Hospital after crashing with a Ute

A motorcyclist was transported to Dubbo Hospital on Saturday, June 11 after suffering wrist and ankle injuries in a crash just before lunch time.
The man in his 50's was treated at the scene for minor abrasions, before he was stabilised and taken to the hospital.
According to an ambulance media spokesperson three paramedic road crews were called to the scene, responding to reports of a collision between a Ute and a motorcycle.
No-one else was treated by the paramedics.
The accident took place just after 11am near Tomingley along the Newell Highway near Kyalite Road.
Traffic was affected and diversions were put in place with Racing NSW warning people going to Parkes races on Saturday to take extra time.
Police and Fire and Rescue were on the scene.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
