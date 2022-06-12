Daily Liberal

Motorcyclist transported to Dubbo Hospital after crashing with a Ute

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 12 2022 - 8:57am, first published 6:30am
Ambulance crews attended the scene. Picture: Belinda Soole

A motorcyclist was transported to Dubbo Hospital on Saturday, June 11 after suffering wrist and ankle injuries in a crash just before lunch time.

