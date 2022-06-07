Daily Liberal

Three Western juniors will play for NSW on Wednesday night

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 7 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaah Yeo is one of three talented Western juniors who will play for NSW in their State of Origin series opener on Wednesday night. Picture: NRL Photos

Paul Loxley has been lucky enough to witness some of the best Western junior footballers ever and he believes Isaah Yeo is as good as any.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.