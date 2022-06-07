Paul Loxley has been lucky enough to witness some of the best Western junior footballers ever and he believes Isaah Yeo is as good as any.
Originally from Dubbo, Yeo along with Wellington's Kotoni Staggs and Orange's Jack Wighton will feature in Brad Fittler's NSW team for game one of their State of Origin series against QLD on Wednesday night.
Loxley has been around bush footy for several years and said the production line from the Western region to Sydney is as good as ever.
"It's just so good to see guys from our part of the state go to the NRL, especially the clubs to take our young guys," he said.
"Look at the talent we've got still playing a general round of the NRL."
For Loxley, he believes there is a pretty simple reason why players like Yeo, Staggs and Wighton are dominating the NRL on a weekly basis.
"I think it's down to the quality of football that's out here, particularly in Group 10 and 11," he said.
"For those of us who love the game it's great, I get a real kick out of watching.
"The others are out in camp for State of Origin and Charlie (Staines) is back playing.
"You see Brent Naden who gone from Penrith to Canterbury and now is at the Tigers.
"They are just good well-grounded young men.
"Look at Matty Burton, he's carrying that side and he has a heart bigger than himself."
While he has seen a lot of Yeo over the years, Loxley admitted he was taken aback by the talents of Wighton when he first saw him many years ago.
"I coached Jack Wighton as a kid when was in Orange for three years in a row at a State Primary School footy tournament," he said.
"He could tackle like (Johnny) Raper when he was in year four, god he was good.
"Now he is there, I count him as a local and it certainly is wonderful."
Yeo has been one of the game's best players in 2022 and told Triple M's Sunday Scrum he doesn't think his role will change too much with Damien Cook and James Tedesco joining the Penrith spine for Wednesday's match.
"Obviously it changes a little but there will be a few similar things to what we do back at Penrith," he said.
"But they are both players (Cook and Tedesco) who play off the front foot, they see anything quick and they step up then the rest of us react to that.
"There is a bit of a change but there are still some similarities too obviously I'll still be touching the ball a bit and still be trying to make the right decisions whether that's to run or pass.
"Like I said you've got to react to those players and that's why they do so well, they stick to what they do and their strengths.
"I'm more than happy to play off the back of those two."
One of Yeo's biggest strengths is his decision making, always picking the right time to run or pass the football to the likes of Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.
"I'm just seeing what the defence is doing, if they are obviously too tight that's when it opens up for the pass but if they've done that a few times and are starting to pull wider then it's a run option," he said on his decision-making process.
"It's just trying to not overplay your hand and I'm passing to some incredible at club land and at this level as well.
"I think it's just keeping it simple, it feels like it's very simple for me so I just try to stick to that and go from there."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
