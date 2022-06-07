Daily Liberal

Dunedoo Swans defeated Gulgong Bull Terriers 22-16

By Bryson Luff
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:25am, first published 12:00am
Gulgong winger Toby O'Leary crosses the line for his side in their game against Dunedoo on Saturday. Picture: Peter Sherwood Photography

The Dunedoo Swans fended off a strong challenge by the Gulgong Bull Terriers in their round seven game played at Dunedoo's Robertson Oval to retain the Boronia Cup.

