The Dunedoo Swans fended off a strong challenge by the Gulgong Bull Terriers in their round seven game played at Dunedoo's Robertson Oval to retain the Boronia Cup.
Lead up front by their captain coach and front rower, Brad Beshman, who scored two tries, the Swans had to work hard to keep the silverware, only just edging in front late in the game, and then clinging on desperately in the dying minutes of the match, to claim an important win for the club, taking the game 22 to 16.
It was a good day for the green and whites with their league tag side returning to the winners list after their loss to Narromine the previous week with the Swannettes registering a strong 32 to 10 win over the visitors.
The cool conditions at Narromine's Cale Oval did not prevent a sizeable crowd packing in to witness the action between the Jets and the Gilgandra Panthers.
The visitors were quickly out of the blocks and on the top of a glut of possession they had the Jets in all sorts of bother having scored three tries in the opening ten minutes with their five eight David Smith scoring two along with one to centre George Alchin.
However, the Jets managed to stabilise the situation after the initial onslaught and with tries to Luke Thompson and half back Sam Gainsford they were well and truly back in the match at half time with the scoreboard reading 16 to 10 in favour of the visitors.
The break seemed to invigorate the Panthers and they dominated the second half to run out 38 to 16 winners, although it must be said that the Jets contributed to their own downfall through poor ball retention.
It was better news for the Narromine club in the league tag with the Jetettes registering a 26 to 4 win over the Pink Panthers, that win moving them in to the top four.
At Coonamble it was a point a minute affair between the Bears and the Trangie Magpies in the first grade, but unfortunately for the Maggies they could only lay claim to owning 18 of the 80 points scored with the home side racking up a 62 to 18 victory.
In the final game the Cobar Roosters long road trip to Baradine did not seem to have any great detrimental effect on their players and they ran out convincing winners 60 points to 4.
There will be a general bye in the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition this weekend due to the June Long Weekend with round 8 to be played on 18th June.
