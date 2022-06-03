One of Australia's best jockeys showed his class at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday afternoon in what was a brilliant spectacle for all race fans.
Tommy Berry rode Annabel Neasham's Sibaaq to a win in the Keirle's Pharmacy The Big Dance Qualifier Wellington Cup (1600m) in front of a modest crowd in Dubbo.
After not being held a previous three times due to the weather, overcast conditions and light rain weren't enough to stop Berry and Sibaaq as the two powered him more a length-and-a-half to win.
Following the race, Berry admitted he was a bit taken aback by the pace of the race, especially on a track which was rated a heavy 8.
"I didn't see the speed being that genuine, I thought Winona (Costin) would sort of lead but when the girl took off it really put the speed into the race," he said.
"My bloke did a good job because he's had a fair while between runs as Richard () said before the race he has a few trips up and down the highway.
"Then he had to cart the field up and was still strong late.
"He is a horse we've got a lot of time for, he'll suit that race on the first Tuesday in November."
It was David Smith's The Scotsman ($15) who got out of the gates well and raced to an early lead, well ahead of the pack with Regal Stage ($21) not far behind in second.
The field slowly crept up to the leading pair before Sibaaq ($1.95) made a move down the middle of the track with 400 metres left to seemingly go clear.
But The Scotsman held on and pushed Sibaaq over the final stretch before falling away late as the Neasham trained gelding proved too good.
Knight ($10) ran second ahead of Roman ($26) who finished in third place.
The race also acted as a qualifier for the $2 million The Big Dance final to be held at Royal Randwick in November, something which Berry believes attracted racing personalities such as himself and Neasham to come to town.
"It's good, it's what Peter V'landys does," he said.
"He brings crowds to races and knows how to get them there.
"It brings the right trainers and right jockeys helps with that.
"It was a great spectacle today and I think it might be my first time at Dubbo.
"I'll have to come back now."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
