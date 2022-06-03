Daily Liberal
Ferus won at the Dubbo Turf Club for Clint Lundholm on Friday afternoon

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 3 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:30am
Holly Hull rode her first career winner in only her second race after Ferus won on Friday afternoon. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Clint Lundholm described Ferus' run as 'super' and it was easy to see why after the horse took out the Grays Painting Co Class 3 Handicap (1400m) on Friday at Dubbo Turf Club.

