Clint Lundholm described Ferus' run as 'super' and it was easy to see why after the horse took out the Grays Painting Co Class 3 Handicap (1400m) on Friday at Dubbo Turf Club.
The win was the first of the day for Lundholm after in four of the first five races at Dubbo on Friday after Ferus finished narrowly ahead of Morgenstern.
The Dubbo trainer was impressed with the gelding's run after the race as the pair are putting together quite a strong record together.
"(It was a) really good run, the horse raced super," he said.
"It got a little bit worrying there when they took him on up in front.
"He's missed a few races and I was a little bit concerned that he might have knocked up a bit in the last little bit."
The win was made even more special for Lundholm as it was apprentice jockey Holly Hull's first career win/
"I'm super proud of Holly (Hull), it's her second race ride ever," Lundholm said.
"She drove him right out to the line and he lasted."
Hull had a smile from ear to ear on her face after the win and Lundholm believes the win means a lot to not only him but the jockey as well.
"Of course, it does (mean a lot), she's only a young girl," he said.
"It was her second race ride and she saluted here today.
"It was really good and it's a good result."
Ferus got out of the gates well and sat along the rail across the first part of the races and sat in behind Yak who led the field.
But with 600 metres left to run Ferus ($3) accelerated and kicked away from the rest of the field to seemingly storm away with the win only to find a challenger in Brett Robb's Morgenstern ($4.40).
The two Dubbo-trained horses went neck and neck during the final push towards the finish but Ferus only just kicked away late to take the win.
Allan Denham's McNair ($4.40) finished more than two lengths back in third place.
The win is now the second for Ferus in the seven races since coming to Lundholm's stable and the trainer admitted he does like the rain-affected tracks.
"He gets through it, he won at Wellington on a heavy track," he said.
"I took him to Sydney and he sort of failed on it but there are a bit classier gallopers in town.
"We brought him back to the country level with the 66 Handicap and he proved too good."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
