Daily Liberal

Public servants go on a 24-hour strike on June 8, seeking higher wages

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated June 2 2022 - 4:27am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo's health workers on strike last March seeking higher wages. PICTURE: AMY MCINTYRE

Some services provided by NSW government agencies operating in the Dubbo region are expected to be disrupted as hundreds of staff go on a 24-hour strike on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.