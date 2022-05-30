sport, local-sport,

It's not often Dubbo FC is blown off the pitch but that was the case at Orange on Saturday. The Bulls were hammered 7-0 by Orange Waratahs in the round seven clash, with Guy Burgess and Craig Sugden stealing the show for the hosts. Burgess found the back of the net four times while Suden bagged a hat-trick in the dominant victory. "As we said mid-week, we just wanted to be clinical and bring a bit more energy to the game," Tahs coach coach Adam Scimone said. "We came out of the blocks and started pretty good. We banged a few good goals but then started slow in the second half. "We found that next gear and really gave it to them. That was our first home game in nearly a month, which helped a little as well." READ ALSO: - United focuses on positives after suffering second-half heartbreak - 'Smallest population but the biggest heart': Season about more than results for Nyngan - Back-to-back wins, improved fitness and immediate Fijian impact boosts Spacemen The home side went into the break 3-0 up, and despite lacking in intensity to start the second 45, they quickly picked things up again. "The boys are just determined to set the precedence, get the three points and keep putting pressure up top of the ladder," Scimone added. The coach was also delighted to see his side make the most of its chances in front of goals. "We just have to keep playing how we know we can and keep turning up every game," he said. "If we turn up every game then we're in with a chance at the end of the year. We know everyone can score, no matter where from." Scimone said Burgess' form-finding four was of much delight to everyone. "Guy has had a couple of quiet rounds and we changed positions today. He proved a point to the coaches that he can cause havoc," he said. "He did so last year against Bulls, so it was definitely the right choice to put him back up top." The Bulls remain fourth on the WPL ladder but are only one point ahead of Parkes and two clear of Barnstoneworth United. The Dubbo side will be back at home next weekend for a clash with Mudgee. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

