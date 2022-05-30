sport, local-sport,

Macquarie United have suffered two losses in the past two weeks but the performances have proven to coach Rhys Osborne his side can match it with the best in the competition. After a narrow 2-1 loss to the unbeaten Panorama FC in round seven, Macquarie United suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to Bathurst 75 at No. 1 Oval on Saturday night. The Dubbo side led 2-0 with just over half an hour to play and then rallied again to draw level after Bathurst 75 scored three times in six minutes to claim the lead, but a late Agieg Aluk strike proved the difference. "The game on the weekend was a hard one to take because we were in control for large portions," Osborne said. "You look back and a couple of decisions, in hindsight a couple of the boys might have done it differently and we could have wrapped that game up. "I honestly think if this group of boys puts a full 90 minutes together, based on the last few rounds, we can beat anyone in the competition. "We just need to put it together for 90 minutes and eradicate those costly errors. We're in with a shout to pick up points every game, definitely." READ ALSO: - Reprieved Arnold up for Socceroos' World Cup play-off - Powerhouse centre pairing doubles up as CYMS makes it five straight wins - Back-to-back wins, improved fitness and immediate Fijian impact boosts Spacemen A Will Hodges strike and another trademark set-piece from Justin Sutton put Macquarie United in control in the second half on Saturday night. But on 59 minutes everything changed when Bathurst 75 was awarded a contentious penalty. Osborne claims he has seen video footage of the incident and the foul occurred outside the area, only for the assistant referee to tell the official it was inside the box. "That's the momentum swing after we were 2-0 up," Osborne said. "It's hard when you're a more mature and older guy playing and that happens but obviously having two 16-year-olds and three 17-year-olds on the park at the same time, it's a bit harder for those boys to regather themselves." In the blink of an eye Bathurst 75 led 3-2 but, in a sign of Macquarie's development, the hosts fought back and scored a leveller. It wasn't to be though as Aluk scored his second and Bathurst 75's fourth with just over 10 minutes remaining and his side hung on from there. The win keeps Bathurst 75 one point off unbeaten leaders Panorama FC while Macquarie United sits second from bottom with just one win to their name. "We're not far away," Osbrone said. "They're narrow losses and we're commanding long periods of the game but it's just that maturity and game management the boys need to learn to turn those losses into points. Draws or wins we'd take at the moment." Despite a run of three straight losses, Osborne said the strides his side has made has been easy to see from the sideline. The goals have also started to flow after Macquarie United after they started the season with a 3-0 loss to Orana Spurs and a 5-0 defeat to Dubbo FC. "The first two rounds were a bit of a baptism of fire," the coach said. "Local derbies against traditionally fairly strong sides and since then the younger lads have really stepped up and they're aware of what's required and what's expected of them. "And the older fellas have been really good at guiding them into games and getting them up to speed on what they need to do. "It's an old cliché but we need to take it one week at a time an focus on the game that's ahead of us." Macquarie United is on the road to Orange next weekend for a meeting with sixth-placed Barnstoneworth United.

