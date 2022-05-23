Macquarie United gave Western Premier League leaders Panorama FC a scare on Saturday but it wasn't enough to earn the Dubbo side a statement victory.
Panorama started hot favourites at home against a Macquarie United side with just one win and four goals to its name from the opening four rounds.
The hosts then shot out to a 2-0 lead at Proctor Park but Macquarie rallied after the break.
The men in blue pulled one goal back and while they applied plenty of pressure late on, Panorama hung on to maintain their spot at the top of the ladder.
"We were really good in that first half. It was patchy at times but we were 110 per cent in control," Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said.
"They didn't craft a decent opportunity while we converted a couple and maybe should have had a few more.
"A 2-0 lead is always dangerous because you give the opposition incentive that they're still in the game and to their credit they came out and played like that and we didn't go with them. We went from playing like a team of 11 players to playing like 11 individuals.
"To our boys' credit, even though they didn't perform as well as they could have, they still did enough to get the job done."
The result leaves Macquarie United above only the winless Orange CYMS on the ladder.
Things don't get any easier in round eight as the Rhys Osborne-coached side will take on the third-placed Orange Waratahs.
Fellow Dubbo side Orana Spurs have the bye next round.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
