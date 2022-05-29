news, local-news,

Rides, attractions, animals big and small, delicious food and fireworks that lit up the night sky; there was something for everyone at Dubbo's 149th annual show. With a bit of rain on the Friday evening, and some overnight rain and cool weather, it wasn't enough to deter hundreds of residents from attending. Dubbo Show Society president Wesley Temessl said it had been a very good three days, with excellent crowds. "We are very, very happy with how it's all gone, it was a little wet, but it didn't keep people away which is excellent," he said. Mr Temessl couldn't provide accurate figures but he did say that it looked like attendance numbers were up with the previous year. "It looks very close to last years numbers, it's good actually, we thought we might see it return to a regular figure, but it seems to have stayed up there compared to last year," he said. It has been smooth sailing for the Show Society team over the three days with judging finishing up and the packing up of the event. "Then we get ready to go again for next year," he said. Mr Temessl said that the demolition derby, Utes, the horse jumping, cattle and sheep all got good attendance numbers over the weekend. READ MORE: "The show has been really well supported this year," he said. "We're here as a committee to put an event on for the community, and we want the community to enjoy what we've put forward to them." Whilst out and about chatting with members of the public, Mr Temessl was ecstatic to report that everybody he spoke to was happy about with how the show had been run. "There's a lot of work that goes on throughout the year from a lot of people especially office staff, they put a huge amount of work on throughout the year," he said. "All the committee people in their various sections, all do a lot throughout the year to make sure it goes ahead and runs smoothly for the three days of the show." For the second year in a row, the show hosted an interspecies competition for the supreme exhibit of the show, with the five champion exhibits from the sheep, horses, cattle, pigs and chooks. "They competed it out in the ring and the winner was a Tattykeel Poll Dorset Ram, this had an amazing crowd," he said. "The demolition derby was popular last year and it looks like it will be popular this year because there are plenty of people coming over for it." Mr Temessl said he wanted to thank all of the sponsors and supporters of the 2022 Dubbo Show. "The committee, the office staff, all the people who help put the show on because without that we don't have anything, we run the event but it proves that much more difficult," he said. "People provide support in all different sorts of ways and it's all appreciated." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

