CSU Chat | On campus classes resume as university shines in global rankings

community,

It has been a busy time at Charles Sturt in Dubbo with on-campus classes resuming for our Nursing and Social Work students. The University recently held graduation ceremonies in Bathurst to celebrate our 2020 and 2021 graduates. After the disruptions caused by the pandemic, it was wonderful to finally honour the achievements of our graduates. More than 430 graduates celebrated with their family and friends at five rescheduled graduation ceremonies across the Charles Sturt footprint, including graduates from the Dubbo region. It was a pleasure to welcome our new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Renée Leon to the campus recently. Professor Leon met with students and staff and was able to view our on-campus laboratory facilities during a lesson. I look forward to welcoming Professor Leon back to Dubbo in the future. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The Times Higher Education (THE) 2022 Impact Rankings were recently released and I'm pleased to share that Charles Sturt University received great results in multiple areas. We are in the top 100 universities globally for sustainable practices ranking 67out of 1406 participating institutions overall These rankings have become increasingly competitive as more universities across the world participate. Our commitment to sustainable practices was extended by signing a contract with Iberdrola's Bodangora Wind Farm, which is south east of Dubbo, for 100 per cent renewable energy. It's exciting to report that Charles Sturt is the first university to make early offers via the Charles Sturt Advantage program to Year 12 students across Australia, giving them the opportunity to secure their place to study in 2023. Our early entry program preferences personal attributes such as communication, empathy, resilience and motivation. The program also takes into consideration a student's academic aptitude, including Year 11 results. 2327 offers were made in Round One, Round Two applications are now open, and close on Friday 24 June. If you are considering a career in agriculture, I would encourage you to register for the upcoming on-line information night that will cover the diverse career opportunities that exist in the agriculture sector. Participants will hear from AgriFutures Australia Managing Director Mr John Harvey and Charles Sturt PhD student and Head of Agriculture at Barker College Mr Scott Graham. The event will be held on Tuesday 31 May, registrations are required and spots can be booked through the Charles Sturt website. Nominations are now open for the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Awards program which recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of our alumni. The awards program has six categories: Professional Achievement, Professional Achievement (Research), Service to the Community, Young Alumni, International Alumni and First Nations Alumni. The awards are open for self-nomination as well as nominations submitted by employers, colleagues, members of the community and family members or friends. Nominations close on Friday, 3 June 2022 and for more information please visit our website. The Dubbo campus recently had a Share the Dignity vending machine installed in one of our unisex bathrooms. This is a fantastic initiative that provides sanitary items free of charge. I'd like to point out that it is open for public use, not just for our staff and students and I am told it is the only machine installed in Dubbo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/fa64c05b-aa5a-4078-9c45-67b5f1eb9332.jpg/r20_0_1524_850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg