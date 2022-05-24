news, local-news, National Party of Australia, Labor Party of Australia, Greens Party of Australia, Liberal Democrats Party of Australia, Dubbo NSW federal election 2022

Behind colourful displays in every election, the always smiling person handing out how-to-vote cards of every political party are mostly hardworking volunteers. They include Margaret McDonald for Greens' candidate Trish Frail, Dianne Roberts and Diane O'Brien for Labor's Jack Ayoub and Kylie Knight and Tom Gray for the Nationals' Mark Coulton's team. They stand all day at polling booths encouraging voters to give their candidates a tick in the ballot box, they hit the phones to canvass votes, and if you watch candidates when they're publicly campaigning, they're the crowds wearing their party's t-shirts standing next to their candidates. Why do they do it? Ms O'Brien from Sydney now in her 70s, helped Mr Ayoub while visiting her Dubbo family but her volunteer work began during Labor prime minister Gough Whitlam's 'It's time' campaign and believes Mr Ayoub is a promising future MP. "He's a very personable young man who understands all policies and he explains them very well. I've heard him talk at the candidates' forum. READ ALSO: "I've lost count how many years I've been volunteering but Gough's years that was pretty joyous. When Gough died, we went into the city to Town Hall Square and celebrated his life." Kylie Knight lives in Mendooran and has been in Mr Coulton's campaign team for so long. "I believe in Mark and I've known him for years. My family has known him personally and professionally for years that's why I am giving my time to make sure he wins in Dubbo." Ex- navy serviceman Tom Gray is also a passionate volunteer who throws his support on Mr Coulton because "Mark has been very good to me since I've been back home in Dubbo [after 20 years in the navy]. I've supported him because he's looked after the community well here in Dubbo." Ayoub's older brother, Jono comes to Dubbo from Newcastle to help out even though "he knows how to run his own race..[but] I still give him moral support."

