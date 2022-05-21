news, local-news, 2022 federal election, parkes electorate, dubbo south public school, democracy sausage, dubbo

Voters across the Parkes electorate were flocking to the polls on Saturday morning and at South Dubbo Public School it's a double-treat sausage sizzle on a hot plate the aroma wafting in cool wintry air. Did the people come here for the sausages or to choose who the best candidate for Parkes is? Or maybe both as a mountain of sausages is expected consumed on election day. But what does 'democracy sausage' mean to voters? Celebrity chef Adam Liaw tweeted on Saturday morning that people at 70,000 polling stations take them purely for the love of food. READ ALSO: "The interesting thing about the democracy sausage is that we have compulsory voting so there's no need to entice people to vote. Therefore, the democracy sausage exists for no political reasons. It exists solely because, we as a nation, love putting sausages in bread," Liaw said. Not really according to the Owens family, who disagreed with Liaw's tweet and they are among the first to cast their vote at South Dubbo Public where their children attend. "It's also helping the school ... it's nothing like Australia without a sausage sandwich, is it?" Charmaine Owens said. The Owens family weren't the only ones enjoying the election tradition on Saturday morning. "This is the first democracy sausage offered to me in all my time of voting. It's fatty, salty, and sausagey but the whole point is democracy so it's hugely important. We fought and died for democracy so I am having my bloody sausages today," Nisaba Merriweather added. "Democracy is the future of Australia. We've gone for the better now one hundred percent," Darryl Lidjard said. "We went through bad spots before with economic crisis unfortunately because we've got the wrong government in that brought us big deficits." The sizzlers with their blue aprons Heather, Michael and Ed were assisting the South Dubbo Public Parents and Citizens Association. They said the funds raised may be down a little this year due to the big number of people who pre-polled. "From 8am we've sold a couple of hundred already but at the moment there's not a long queue as last time where it's a long line through to outside the gate," Michael said. HAVE YOUR SAY:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/ef2447c4-4865-4198-a5ae-62e11fb82639.jpg/r5_183_3012_1882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg