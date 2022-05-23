news, local-news,

Not many fans would travel 12 hours interstate to watch their favourite team but one man has done just that. Avid South Sydney Rabbitohs fan Jonathon King travelled all the way from Adelaide to watch his side play against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon at Apex Oval. Mr King admitted he had been to Dubbo before but couldn't resist the opportunity to see his side play. "I'm here seeing family and I thought I'd watch the Rabbitohs as well," he said. While he is no stranger to Dubbo, it is difficult for Mr King to be able to watch South Sydney play whilst living in Adelaide due to the popularity of Australian Rules football in South Australia. "It's too hard but it's a cracking day for it," Mr King. "I've got family here with my aunty and my cousins so it's good." READ ALSO: While South Sydney has been in some mixed form of late, Mr King said he has been a fan of the cardinal and myrtle for more than a decade now. "I'm going on probably 15 years, my family love it so I thought I'd get back on board," he said. Apex Oval was packed on Sunday with footy fans and Mr King was taken aback by the atmosphere of the crowd as well as the size of the ground. "I've been here before but I've never realised how big it is," he said. "I came here as a kid but coming here as an adult you realise how big it is. "And you are so close to the action as well." Unfortunately, for Mr King and many other South Sydney fans, they were left disappointed after the Rabbitohs lost 32-12.

