Not many junior footballers from the region have had the experience of playing in front of NRL players but several under 7s got the chance to do just that on Sunday. Ahead of Sunday's NRL match between South Sydney and Canberra at Apex Oval, several Dubbo District Junior Rugby League sides and the Macquarie Raiders Super Tag team got the chance to run out in front of thousands of fans. St Johns under 7s coach Craig McLean said the experience was unreal for his side to run out ahead of the NRL match. "It was a good experience for them hey, they all look up to NRL players so they were pretty excited," he said. READ ALSO: - Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Rabbitohs and Raiders game - Demetriou backs 'outstanding' Graham for Origin after Trbojevic blow - Basil goes Boom as Robb lands quickfire city and country double Several South Sydney and Canberra players watched on from the sideline as the juniors went about their work, with McLean admitting it made a few players show off. "A couple of the boys scored just in front of the Rabbitohs and the chest pumped out after it," he said. "So I reckon they were pretty happy." McLean believes the junior sides as well as the Super Tag team won't know the gravity of what they achieved on Sunday for a few days. "I don't know, I think it will sink in tonight once they get home and cool down a little bit," he said. "They all enjoyed it and that's the main thing." A good footballer in his own right, McLean said his under 7s have some strong players in their squad. "They are a real good group, we've had mostly these fellas come through the last few years," he said. "We also have a couple of new ones."

