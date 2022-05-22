news, local-news, Parkes electorate, 2022 federal election, Nationals Party of Australia, Nationals Party MP Mark Coulton, Dubbo NSW federal election 2022

The Nationals Party's Mark Coulton has won Parkes for the sixth time with swings garnering him 64 percent of votes and winning in three towns not won before, amid shocking losses in other Coalition seats. After a simple celebration on Saturday night following his proclamation as winner, Mr Coulton on Sunday morning thanked the people of Parkes for their generous support. "I'd like to thank the people of Parkes electorate for their support in me for the sixth time and I promise them today that I will give every effort to look after their interest to make sure the new government is well aware half of NSW is Parkes that they do the right thing by the people of Parkes electorate." ALSO MAKING NEWS: He congratulated incoming Labor prime minister Anthony Albanese and his candidates, 75 of them already sure winners as of Sunday morning. The Liberals and Nationals Coalition has so far gained 51 seats with outgoing prime minister Scott Morrison announcing he was to step down as leader. "Last night we saw that there will be a change of government in Australia and Anthony Albanese will lead the new government but at the moment we don't know whether he's going to do that in their own right or he will need crossbenches. I congratulate Anthony and Labor's winning. "Locally I am pleased with the result a slight swing to me up to nine percent in some booths winning in some that I haven't won before so I am very pleased with the support shown to me." Now that he will be an opposition in Canberra, Mr Coulton remained confident his experience being in opposition in parliament twice would be "very useful in being able to maneuver the next term" and that he is "driven to do that". Mr Coulton's primary vote is nearly 50 percent while other Coalition MPs were losing seats to which he expressed his sadness, particularly for treasurer Josh Frydenberg who is poised to be ousted at Kooyong by independent candidate, Dr Monique Ryan. "It looks like the Nats have held their seats considering the [overall] result," Mr Coulton, accompanied by his wife Robyn on the podium, said on Saturday night before a cheering crowd of campaigners and supporters still wearing their yellow and green shirts and hats. "For me, this is election number six and this election means as much to me as the previous fights. Some treated us with a degree of ridicule talking that we are out of touch, out of date, and that we don't understand what is going on. "[But] what we do understand are the people we represent. We understand what they need, we understand their aspirations." Nearly 64 percent of votes went to Mr Coulton after two-party preferences and said he was overjoyed by the swings and unprecedented wins in Broken Hill, Wilcannia and Coonamble and acknowledged the support of the indigenous and multicultural communities.

