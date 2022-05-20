news, local-news,

Dubbo Catholic school teachers and supporting staff will strike as part of a state-wide stance for better salaries and less staff shortages. Dubbo will be one of 10 cities holding rallies, along with Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle, Wollongong, Bathurst, Lennox Head, Port Macquarie, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga on Friday, May 27. Dubbo teachers who are striking will meet at the Victoria Park rotunda at 10.30am. They'll march to Catholic Education Office on Brisbane Street. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The strike comes only weeks after public school teachers in NSW rallied for the same reasons; staff shortages and higher salaries. Over 17,000 Catholic diocesan school staff throughout NSW and the ACT have voted for the right to take protected industrial action, with the Independent Education Union of Australia (IEU) Executive endorsing the full-day strike. "Taking protected industrial action is no small thing, we don't take it lightly," IEU NSW/ACT branch secretary Mark Northam said. "Teachers and support staff across both the government and non-government sectors are dedicated professionals pushed to breaking point. "Schools have been running on good will, but it is rapidly evaporating." Mr Northam said the NSW Government is limiting pay rises to 2.04 per cent and Catholic school employers are following suit. "[It's] a short-sighted approach that has resulted in the current staffing crisis. Teachers are leaving the profession and graduates are not entering it," Mr Northam said. The IEU has been negotiating a new enterprise agreement for its members in Catholic diocesan schools throughout NSW and the ACT since January, calling on employers to: Mr Northam said it was evident during the pandemic how vital teachers and support staff are and he hopes Catholic school employers hear their cries.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/8ad4b7b6-aa45-4eed-a8d0-c7837526d173.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg