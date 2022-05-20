news, local-news,

There's no need to fear for Dubbo residents wondering if The Lazy Grayzer has closed down. That's not the case, with the café coming back stronger than ever in a new, larger premises on Darling Street. Owners Monique and Wayne Gray explained that they had some issues with their previous building, with roofing being the main one. "We were so sad when we and the landlords made the decision that it was best for us to move out so the building issues could be repaired," Ms Gray said. "We really loved being part of the south Dubbo community and being next door to Denise's flower studio, we will definitely miss that little shop." Once the couple made the decision to move, everything fell into place for the owners. "Our new shop is looking amazing, we are being inundated with messages asking when we are reopening...It's lovely to know that we are missed," she said. READ MORE: The Lazy Grayzer according to Mr Gray is based on "good ol' fashioned food", burgers, home made 12 hour slow cooked chunky beef pies and sweets, all made by the couple. With a rotating menu of new items all the time, the idea to constantly try new things is always at the front of the couple's mind. "It's either from random thoughts or from customer feedback," Mr Gray said. There is one challenge in being located in a bigger store. "It definitely means more cleaning!" Ms Gray said. "We will have more indoor seating and much to Wayne's dismay it probably means I'll be doing more talking than working, because I love getting to know our customers and hearing their stories." The pair smashed out the move in just under two weeks, and have been run off their feet getting the new premises ready for opening. "I'm very lucky to have a talented husband who made our counters to fit out the new shop," Ms Gray said. The plan for the Gray's is to get settled in their new shop and continue to make it an "amazing" place to be. "The whole COVID ordeal was stressful for everyone, everybody was affected in some way, shape, or form, so it's really great to see people getting back to some form of normality," she said. Ms Gray said that nothing has changed for customers, except the address change and the hours will now be longer, with the shop being open Monday to Saturday. You can find The Lazy Grayzer on Facebook, and at 203A Darling Street. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/315d57f3-be69-4598-97ce-aa697b1d674f.JPG/r0_178_8256_4843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg