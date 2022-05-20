news, local-news,

Soft plastics have been turned into masterpieces in this year's Waste to Art exhibition. The exhibition, which is currently on display at the Western Plains Cultural Centre, showcases creative works made from reused and recyclable waste materials. Each year there's a focus on a different kind of waste and this year it's soft plastics. The aim of the program is to challenge peoples' perceptions about 'rubbish' and to celebrate the reuse and recycling of waste through arts and crafts. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Instead of ending up in landfill, waste materials can be turned into fantastic and exciting works of art," cultural development officer Jess Moore said. "The results are always highly imaginative, and thought provoking with the collected artworks celebrating recycling and sustainable living. "Waste to Art is such a perfect example of how creative minds can take a problem and start to find a solution. Not only are great artworks being created, but we all learn something that helps us change our waste management behaviour - it's a 'win-win' for the environment." The Waste to Art exhibition is separated into categories including for primary school, community and open. The winners will be announced on Saturday, May 21 at 2pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/d6ab7ec9-a664-4617-a663-e08ed7565d49.jpg/r2_0_3837_2167_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg