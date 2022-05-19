news, local-news,

After being a member of a local Dubbo 'Pay it Forward' Facebook page local resident Sharon Eldridge saw a need for a place where people could ask for help anonymously . Thus the creation of 'Pay it Forward & Random acts of kindness - Dubbo NSW' was born. "The Pay it Forward page was having a lot of trouble with people being aggressive towards them, so they had people stop asking for things they needed and I thought from my own experience that people need the outlet to ask if they need something," she said. Ms Eldridge said that residents can message her on the Facebook page and she will put out the request for people that wish to stay anonymous. "I know for me, that was one of the things I needed when I had my heart operation, I needed help and I couldn't get it," she said. One thing Ms Eldridge hopes her page can do is connecting people when they can't do it themselves. "If someone's giving away food items and the person cant pick it up, but someone else can, then we'll try and get that done," she said. There is a limit on how many things people can get per month through the page but if someone is desperate they will get help. "It's just about trying to keep it fair for everyone, there was a lot of discussion on other pages about going to agencies to get help, but a lot of people can't or might be embarrassed," she said. "I get it, I've come from domestic violence and sometimes you can't risk having your partner finding out." Ms Eldridge said it was important not to pass judgement on people and to be aware they may be facing a tough situation at home and need the "baby formula or a pack of Weet-Bix". She also said it wasn't hard to pick out the people that might not be legitimate. READ MORE: Ms Eldridge said she hoped more people joined the Facebook page and felt comfortable to ask for what they need without fear of judgement. "There's been some activity on there, but it's very small at the moment, so we'll go with it and see how it develops," she said. Ms Eldridge has found that lately the different agencies have been selling things for "exuberant" prices when they receive the items for free. "It's quite ridiculous, people can't afford to pay new prices for second hand things, it's better to just give it to someone who needs it," she said. "Some are just making it for a profit, but a lot of people can't afford to pay for clothing, plain and simple." As a single mum on a disability pension, Ms Eldridge said it was disheartening to go into those stores and see jeans for $20 when she could go to Kmart and get a pair for $7. "I once went in and saw they had Kmart jeans that still had the original price tag of $7 and they had a $9 ticket on them, that's a rort, you can't do that," she said. That's why Ms Eldridge said it was important for her give it forward page to do what it can for people who can't afford those prices. "Be sensible in your requests, you can't say 'I need a Nintendo', it has to be a legitimate need," she said. "I haven't struck any real issues yet so I'm hoping it will continue to be a place to help people."

