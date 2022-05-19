news, local-news,

Organised crime squad detectives have charged four men and seized prohibited drugs following an investigation into an alleged criminal syndicate involved in the supply of illicit drugs in the state's central west. In April 2021, detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad, together with the NSW Crime Commission (NSWCC), established Strike Force Grighton to investigate a criminal syndicate suspected to be involved in the supply of prohibited drugs between Sydney and the central west. The investigation has been assisted by officers attached to Dubbo Region Enforcement Squad and Central West Police District. Throughout the investigation, detectives seized nine kilograms of cannabis. READ ALSO: Following extensive inquiries, Strike Force Grighton detectives executed three search warrants at Molong, Orange and Dubbo from 6am on Wednesday May 19. Inspectors from the Greyhound Welfare Integrity Commission assisted with the operation. During the searches, police seized more than $16,000 cash, electronic items and prohibited drugs, including a further two kilograms of cannabis. All items seized will undergo further forensic examination. A 37-year-old man was arrested at a Molong property, while two others - aged 23 and 25 - were arrested at Orange. All were taken to Orange Police Station. The 37-year-old man has since been charged with nine counts of supply cannabis, three counts of supply prohibited drug, and knowingly direct activities of criminal group. The 23-year-old man has been charged with two counts of take part supply prohibited drug, four counts of take part in supply cannabis, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity. The 25-year-old man has been charged with three counts of supply prohibited drug, five counts of supply cannabis, take part supply cannabis, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, possess, supply or make explosive for unlawful purpose, possess ammunition without holding licence or permit or authority. A 38-year-old man was arrested at a property in Dubbo and taken to Dubbo Police Station. He has been charged with participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, possess unauthorised pistol, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, supply cannabis, possess prohibited drug, possess or attempt to prescribed restricted substance, supply prohibited drug, handle explosive or precursor without authorising licence, and licensee not store ammunition in restricted area as required. It will be alleged each of the men are members of a criminal syndicate involved in the supply of prohibited drugs across the central west. It is further alleged some of the syndicate members used their employment within the greyhound racing industry to transport prohibited drugs between Sydney and the central west during the COVID-19 lockdown. Three of the men - aged 23, 25 and 37 - were refused bail to appear at Mudgee Local Court on Thursday May 19. The 38-year-old man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday June 22.

