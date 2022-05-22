sport, local-sport,

South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has questioned the NRL's handling of concussions after his side's 32-12 loss to Canberra on Sunday. Dubbo's Apex Oval hosted the game between the two sides and Souths were on the back foot after Junior Tatola was concussed on the very first play of the game. But at the end of the first half, Souths winger Taane Milne was sent off for an HIA (Head Injury Assessment) and like Tatola, was ruled out of the remained of the match. Following the game, Demetriou said both players were in good spirits but he was unhappy with the decision to not allow Milne back into the match. "Taane's got next to nothing wrong with him," he said. "We'll be asking some questions about that decision for sure. READ ALSO: "I spoke to him in the change room and he said at no point does he feel like he was concussed. "I respect the process and the decision obviously, but they are big decisions we are making games when you are losing a winger. "So that's a question for later in the week." The decision to remove Milne from the game forced the Souths coach to reshuffle his side with Kodi Nikorima moving to fullback while Blake Taaffe was put in the centres. While he did not agree with the Milne decision, Demetriou believes the right one was made in Tatola's case. "Junior (Tatola) is okay, I fully understand the decision on that," he said. "It was a fair contact and he didn't support himself as he hit the ground. "Rightfully he wasn't allowed to go back on but he is okay." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

