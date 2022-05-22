sport, local-sport,

Things didn't go exactly to plan for Jake Pracey-Holmes in Saturday's Silver Goblet Preview, but he's confident Marillier's win means she'll be hard to beat in next month's main event. Pracey-Holmes rode the Tracey Bartley-trained filly to a convincing win on Saturday and confirmed afterwards she'll be back for the $40,000 Silver Goblet Two-Year-Old Handicap on June 10. While Saturday's win on debut was an eye-catching one, the jockey was confident things could be even better next month should the race be run to more suit Bartley's hope. "We didn't want to lead but we ended up there and she's a nice filly, this thing. She's going to come back for the big one," Pracey-Holmes said. "She's still a bit green and, like I said, we didn't want to lead but we ended up there. It would have been nice to have something to follow so if she can get something to follow in the bigger race she'll be a lot better. "She feels like she's got a bit of class." While Pracey-Holmes' instructions were to take a sit with Marillier ($5) in the 1100m event, he changed plans early after being caught three-wide following the jump. While there was some buzz around Bartley's filly pre-race after a win and a placing in two city trials, it wasn't enough to stop the Nick Olive-trained hope Kimberley Secrets starting a hot $1.55 favourite. Kimberley Secrets settled second behind Marillier while Clint Lundholm's local Wolf Bay ($14) also got forward in the earlky stages. Marillier had a handy lead as they entered the straight and it proved a decisive one as no-one could catch the frontrunner. She went on to win by just more than two lengths from Kimberley Secret while Sukhbir ($21) pinched third late on. The victory was part of a winning treble for Pracey-Holmes at Dubbo on Saturday. Prior to Marillier's win, he also booted home the Scott Singleton-trained Epic Time ($4.40) while late on there was success with hometown hope Beauchamp. Trained by Lundholm, promising sprinter Beauchamp ($10) scored a tight win in the Triple M Dubbo 93.5 Benchmark 66 Handicap (1100m). Clayton Gallagher also rode three winners at Saturday's eight-race meeting. Two of his wins came for Dubbo trainer Brett Robb. Sizzle Minizzle ($2.30 favourite) and Hurn Court ($3.10 favourite) both won at their home track while Gallagher also scored victory with the Damien Lane-trained Denetta ($2.70 favourite).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/c677e9f0-038a-4a44-bd11-cddbd92729d0.JPG/r312_683_7100_4518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg