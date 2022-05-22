sport, local-sport,

A wide box draw didn't phase Zipping Maserati as he raced home late to take out the Ladbrokes Brother Fox Final at Dawson Park on Saturday night. On one of Dubbo Greyhounds' biggest nights of the year, the Brother Fox carnival came to an end on Saturday night in front of a strong crowd at Dawson Park with Jason Mackay's Zipping Maserati winning by more than two lengths. Following the win, Mackay was understandably over the moon after taking out the $57,000 race. "It was outstanding, the two (runners) upfront I train her (Fantastic) Raven," he said. "She's run third in an Easter Egg, she's proper quality stuff and ran second here in a distance race early in the year. "What do you say about Good Odds Cash, she's an absolute crackerjack and has raced in the Million (Dollar Chase)." After drawing box six, Zipping Maserati ($6.50) got out the gates solidly but sat third around the first bend trailing Fantastic Raven ($6.50) and Good Odds Cash ($1.45) respectively. Heading around lap one of the track Zipping Maserati had work to do and accelerated past the rest of the field along the back straight to power home clear of Spring Patriot ($14) by more than two lengths, giving Mackay the win. Special Blend ($18) ran third while pre-race favourite Good Odds Cash finished fourth. READ ALSO: Mackay believes Zipping Maserati has a bright future after some recent strong form. "He gave them a start and pushed up out wide to put a bit of pressure on them," he said. "He got the money, he's a nice young dog." Although he has won both his races at Dawson Park, Mackay believes Zipping Maserati's latest run was easily his best. "He likes all tracks but it's just a matter of getting interfered with," he said. "He got flattened a couple of times last week and got too far out of his ground even though he still stormed home and won. "That's a proper dog you've seen tonight, he's a proper dog this one." While he did draw a wide box, Mackay admitted he wasn't overconfident heading into the race but knows the preparation was key to Zipping Maserati's win. "You don't sort of say too much like that," "I just sort of prepare them the best I can. "He had a nice week but the (box) draw was not so good. "But the good ones get off from any box and that's what he did."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/83044471-8262-46db-95c9-ac9086575d42.jpg/r2_315_1437_1126_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg