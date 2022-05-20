news, local-news,

The University of Sydney is calling for applicants for their second intake of students to study at the School of Rural Health in Dubbo. Students can apply to be part of the University of Sydney's four-year postgraduate Doctor of Medicine program. The first group of students commenced their studies earlier this year, in what was the first time students could complete their entire postgraduate degree in Dubbo. First-year student Liam Morrissey moved to Dubbo with his partner to study and has enjoyed his time here so far. "I was initially a little apprehensive, I knew studying medicine would be a huge adjustment having spent the past seven years working after completing my undergraduate degree," I was attracted to the Dubbo program because of the smaller group of students, the reasonable cost of living and the opportunity to live in Dubbo, which I was already familiar with growing up in Coonabarabran. "Since starting here, the program has definitely exceeded my expectations, my fellow students and the teaching staff are all very supportive and encouraging, and we have all become really close which has created a great learning environment." READ ALSO: To apply for the program, students need to be elgible for Commonwealth Supported Places and pathways which is available for Indigenous students and also those with rural backgrounds. Senior Lecturer and MD Program Coordinator at the School of Rural Health in Dubbo Annemiek Beverdam believes it is an exciting time for the students. "This is the first year the Sydney Medical School has offered the entire four-year Doctor of Medicine program outside of Sydney and we have been really encouraged by the progress and the positive experience of the students," he said. "They are working so well together as a small cohort and taking advantage of any additional time they can get with their lecturers and tutors." The Dubbo MD course is being taught in new purpose-built facilities, which feature two learning studios, an anatomy teaching lab and simulation training centre. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/15eca43e-53c7-4fca-9027-14185698c488.jpg/r437_1308_3481_3028_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg