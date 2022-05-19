news, local-news,

Eleven scholarships have been awarded to students studying at Charles Sturt University in Dubbo. The Dubbo scholarship ceremony was held in Dubbo on Tuesday night. It's the first of five to be held across the CSU campuses. Fourth-year student Fiona Scott, who is studying a Bachelor of Social Work, said she was extremely grateful for the financial support she received from the CSU Foundation Rural Relief scholarship. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I would like to say thank you to my scholarship donors. It is appreciated in so many ways as rural life sometimes throws us curve balls and it's donors such as these who make things just that little bit easier," Ms Scott said. Fourth-year student Sophie Thompson, who is studying a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, was another scholarship recipient. She was able to meet Anne Burns who was at the event on behalf of the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Allied Health Scholarship. "This scholarship gives me more peace of mind to be able to focus on my studies without the added pressure of worrying about the financial side of things," Ms Thomson said. Ms Burns said the Cerebral Palsy Alliance was always looking for the top students to receive financial aid. "We're always looking for the best of the best to work with us and our clients and we think it's really important to support students while they're studying," she said. "It means they're able to spend their time devoted to their studies in order to get those great marks, to understand the content so when they graduate, they can deliver a great product to their clients." Charles Sturt Foundation Trust chief executive Sarah Ansell was delighted the scholarship presentations could take place to not only recognise the outstanding achievements of students, but also recognise the contribution of valued scholarship donors. "It's wonderful to be able to hold these ceremonies again as it is a tremendous honour to receive a scholarship and being able to thank and meet the people behind them is a very special occasion," Ms Ansell said. More than $2.5 million will be awarded to Charles Sturt University students this year. Four hundred and one scholarships will be awarded. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

