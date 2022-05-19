sport, local-sport,

Dubbo Cycle Club regularly has moments to celebrate and the latest achievement was a maiden win at a NSW Open race for Kyle Dunn. Dunn was victorious at the recent annual Cootamundra Haycarters Handicap. Dunn produced a grinding uphill finish to take an impressive solo win. Ben Anderson shot out of the main field and took second place to complete a quinella for the Dubbo Cycle Club. READ ALSO: - Roos looking to bounce back in front of hundreds of fans - Stuart says Raiders fans will have be patient before getting Savage - Turnbull heading for Dubbo's bumper sporting weekend after Group 1 victory Dunn has trained extremely hard for the last 12 months and has impressed the field using his handicap to the fullest. The field at Cootamundra was star-studded, with a host of national road series competitors taking part. Despite those elite riders, the one hot on the heels of Dunn was the always-improving Anderson. Anderson was coming off a tremendous state and national campaign and in the handicap event he produced the eighth fastest time overall but was just shy of Dunn. Dubbo riders Max Newton and Kurt Eather also contested the event. Eather started with a 27 minute handicap in the 77km event while Newtown finished mid-field. During the second day of the carnival, Anderson backed up his second-placed finish and finished fifth while Kurt Eather and Mudgee's Aidan Toovery were also prominent in the race. In other Dubbo cycling news, overseas rider Haylee Fuller has been keeping everyone updated with her Dubbo City Toyota fan page blog. Fuller has been enjoying the chance to take in all Belgium has to offer while competing in prestigious UCI events alongside some of the world's best pro female teams. Fuller is gaining confidence and her results show that, however, a recent fall on a cobbled section did disrupt things. Closer to home, road racing is at Wongarbon on Saturday before the road presentation will be held at the Dubbo Regional Cycling facility from 6pm. On Sunday, juniors will race on the criterium course from 10am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

