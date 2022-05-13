news, local-news,

Coonamble's Cara Fagan will have the opportunity to develop her leadership skills next month after being selected for the GenAngus Future Leaders Program. Ms Fagan was selected to be part of the three-day program to be held at Adelaide on June 1- to 3, which will give her the opportunity to learn more about leadership in the beef industry. The GenAngus Future Leaders Program is run by Angus Youth and Achmea Australia to give young farmers the opportunity to attend workshops with industry professionals as they strive to start their own business or take a new leap in their current business. Ms Fagan is one of nine successful applicants from across Australia who were picked to take part in the program for 2022 and she can't wait to get started. "I am really excited about it, I've seen the program from previous years and thought one day it would be a really cool thing to do," Ms Fagan said. "It all fell into place this year nicely so I'm very much looking forward to it." Ms Fagan has been heavily involved in the cattle industry for most her life through her family business and since finishing school has taken part in bull selection, breeding programs and other aspects of animal management. "I think because it is a business based programs I'm looking forward to strengthening those skills," she said. "Sometimes it can be a bit overwhelming and you can lack a bit of confidence. "But it's a good chance to go strengthen your business knowledge and get a handle of that as well meeting like-minded people." READ ALSO: After studying Agribusiness at Marcus Oldham, Ms Fagan is hoping the program will help teach her about the business side of agriculture as she is hoping to one day move into the field. Angus Australia's extension manager Jake Phillips admitted he was eager to get to know the nine future leaders as the program enters a fourth year of being run. "We have been pleased with the high calibre of applicants for the 2022 GenAngus Future Leaders program, which is a strong endorsement that the program is gaining momentum as being a flagship program for the beef industry more broadly," he said. "The successful applicants represent a great cross-section of the Angus community with several states represented and individuals in various stages of life and business. "It is clear there is a thirst for knowledge and information from the applicants in regard to being the best beef industry leaders they can be. "To think the alliance between Achmea Australia and Angus Australia is acting as the catalyst in their journey to success is extremely satisfying for all involved." Ms Fagan is one of four people from NSW selected for the program with other future leaders from Coonabarabran, Book Book and Moppy. The other participants are from Tasmania, Western Australia, Victoria and South Australia. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

