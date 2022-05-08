news, local-news,

"It was an outstanding success." The 2022 Motor Bike Rally took over Talbragar Street with hundreds of bikes lining the street and over 30 stalls for people to enjoy. "It filled up the street actually, we couldn't fit anymore bikes in the place, there was a really big turnout," organiser Stan Single said. Mr Single was worried because they don't have people register beforehand. "So at the end of the day we don't know who is going to come or turnout, but the night before I went for a drive and saw there were no vacancies at the motels," he said. Another fear for Mr Single was the fact that the past two events had folded due to COVID-19 and he was unsure if the 2022 event would be as big. "Our first one was in 2019 and we had such good momentum on Facebook and from merchandisers which we always get to add character but we lost a few of them over the two years," he said. "We still had 30 of them but we could've used more, but I'm hoping they will be back and we might even be knocking them back because word will get around that it was massive." One big highlight of the event was seeing Lucky Keizer's motorbike 'Merlin' which has a 5000cc engine. READ MORE: "To give an indication, my bike is an Indian roadmaster and only 100cc, and his is 5000 which is like an airplane engine chopped in half," he said. "It was a big attraction, it's a drag bike sort of thing, but another good attraction were the Village Bikes, so a 1945 Harley Davidson. "Everybody on bikes loves other bikes." Mr Single said that the cafes, and pubs were overrun with people throughout the day. "They've had it tough the past two years, and lost stuff and money, so this was a really good boost for them," he said. "It was a good move coming to Talbragar Street compared to Church Street, because while there was a lot of room for bikes there was just no atmosphere there." A fun treat for people who attended the Rally was seeing the kids from Circus West, walk down the street in their stilts. "It was a fantastic thing, the reaction from the whole street when they started walking down was fantastic, plus to keep the theatre going we brought in a snake man who did sessions all day and they were packed sessions every time, it just gave the attendees something else to look at and enjoy," he said. Mr Single said that he hopes next year's event will be bigger and better. "We all love bikes and talking to one another because we are like minded citizens I guess," he said. "We've had a little bit of pushback from businesses, who probably were affected because we closed the street but I mean that's something we can, they can diversify what they're selling for the day, I can't tell people what to sell for their business but we would love to have everyone on board." He explained that the majority of business here have done well out of the event, with cafes being inundated. "Plus motels were so busy for the two day event, motorbikes spend money you know they come with nothing, but spend in town," he said. "Like when I'm travelling on a motorbike I want to sleep comfortably so you're going to get a motel room, and you've got to fill up every 300 kilometers and stop in between to have a coffee and give your backside a rest, so we spend money all the way there and all the way back. "Motorbike riders are good visitors for the economy and people don't realise that." Mr Single said they're not for profit event run by volunteers and they couldn't be prouder of how the event went. "It was a great event and very successful," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/ea7463d7-4e38-4d8f-8255-8a3f583e02ce.jpg/r0_77_3600_2111_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg