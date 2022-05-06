news, local-news,

Dubbo could be home to a brand new learn to swim centre after a development application was approved by council. Dubbo Regional Council recently approved the application for the proposed Trent Croll's Learn To Swim Centre. The location of the site is in BlueRidge Business Park on the corner of Acquisition Close and Fiscal Way. The indoor learn to swim centre will be wheelchair accessible with ramps coming in and out of the site while an on site 17 space carpark will be developed also. READ ALSO: There will be room for the centre to expand in the future with an outdoor extension in the plans. The building will contain an indoor above ground pool with the dimensions of 11m x 17m x 1.1m deep, while the centre itself will 480m squared. The application states the pool may be used for learn to swim lessons, stroke correction lessons, rehabilitation purposes and aqua aerobics. A construction certificate is currently awaiting approval by Dubbo Regional Council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/2a445052-e825-440d-85dd-c4ed57f9d000.JPG/r322_0_1184_487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg