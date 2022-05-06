news, local-news,

Safety for school children and their parents is at the forefront of Dubbo Regional Council's mind, as they add more safety upgrades near the school on Sheraton Road. Council unanimously agreed at the April, 28 council meeting to a planned roundabout, and a new U-turn bay just 40 metres from the old informal U-turn area. Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson said currently residents travelling on Sheraton Road use the end of the southern end median to undertake a U-turn. "This isn't much of a problem, as it is used by school traffic and the quarries, after the Boundary Road Sheraton Road roundabout starts operating, the existing arrangement will cause road safety issues," he said. The installation of the new U-turn bay will take place and operate while council install a roundabout further south on Sheraton Road. The expected cost of the upgrade is $50,000. "It ensures that traffic will flow safely and efficiently considering the current constraints," he said. READ MORE: Council approved for the implementation of the proposed temporary traffic management on Sheraton Road incorporating a formalised U-turn facility, 'No Stopping' zones, associated pavement widening, signs and line marking. According to a report by Dubbo Council's director of infrastructure Steven Colliver and safe roads engineer Ridwan Quaium from between 2.55pm an 3.20pm, the area is congested due to the high demand of U-turning traffic and queueing traffic from the schools. "This new U-turn facility will ensure that residents making a U-turn will be able to determine a suitable gap to make the manoeuvre, rather than wait for the queue to move forward," the report said. "Shifting the proposed U-turn facility 40 metres south of the existing informal U-turn area also requires pavement widening on the northbound approach of Sheraton Road. "This will ensure that through-vehicles on the northbound approach are able to pass without being obstructed by the queueing vehicles. 'No Stopping' zones are proposed on both the northbound and southbound approach of Sheraton Road south of the proposed U-turn area to improve traffic flow." According to the report the main objective of the temporary traffic management arrangements proposed are to ensure the following: After operation of the proposed roundabout commences, the U-turn facility will be decommissioned, as motorists would then be able to use the roundabout to make U-turns. Cr Dickerson will advise the community about the temporary traffic management for the project and the revised speed zone of the area, which will be 60 km/h down from the existing posted 100 km/h.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/3cf18dfe-fa2b-42e7-8589-9438ebb71000.jpg/r2_16_3598_2048_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg