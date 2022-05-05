news, local-news,

A community craft group in Narromine has rallied behind Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) to help fund two specialised smoke alarms for hearing impaired people in the town. The Mudyigalang craft group donated $1200 to the Narromine brigade, who recently installed one of the specialist smoke alarms for 99-year-old resident Dorothy Maher. A second will be installed for another resident later this month. The specialised smoke alarm for the deaf and hearing impaired cost about $600 each. The devices have a flashing strobe light and vibrating pad that is placed under the pillow, which is interconnected to alarms around the home. READ ALSO: If one of the alarms senses smoke, all alarms will sound, the strobe will flash and the vibrating pad will vibrate. Mudyigalang member Beryl McDonnell explained over the years the group had donated thousands to local community groups within Narromine, including emergency services, the hospital and even council. "A lot of people come up to us and tell us we're doing a wonderful job, but we really couldn't do it without the support of the town," Ms McDonnell said. "We believe the community support us, so that's why we support them." The Mudyigalang craft group - which means 'many friends' was established almost 20 years ago. The current group has 23 members who each rotate opening the craft store at 61 Dandaloo Street in Narromine.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/e3ee442f-b2be-485d-8a6d-ad8e1c0b97c3.jpg/r0_44_640_406_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg