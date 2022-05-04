news, local-news,

Dubbo Regional councillor Joshua Black is encouraging residents to look at the 2022/23 budget that has been placed on public exhibition and make their opinions heard. "I would encourage the community at large to read through and make submissions, the community pays rates and should get the opportunity to have their say," he said. "There is street tree funding, heavy patching on roads, so please make a submission, I've had people say to me they want feral cat control, so put that in so you can have your opinion heard." ALSO MAKING NEWS: That the 2022/2023 draft Dubbo Regional Council Budget (including Fees and Charges) and Forward Budgets for 2023/2024, 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 be placed on public exhibition until 5 pm Monday, 30 May 2022. According to the budget by Dubbo Regional Council's chief executive officer Murray Wood, Street Tree planting programs are proposed for the next four year period totalling $376,000. An allocation of $17,850 has again been included in the draft 2022/2023 budget to enable the Chief Executive Officer/Mayor to support community groups or other organisations in defraying costs of various community activities or functions. An allocation of approximately $1.04 million has been provided in the budget toward the operation of the Macquarie Regional Library Alliance which comprises the Councils of Dubbo, Narromine and Warrumbungle Shire. Funding for the Disability Access Infrastructure Replacement fund has ceased. Council resolved previously that funding of $500,000 per annum was allocated over four years finishing in 2021/2022. An allocation of $170,000 plus CPI has been provided in each year of the budget to allow Council's continued involvement in Aboriginal employment projects. That could see $45,000 per year being spent. The International Sister City activities is forecast to recommence in 2023/2024, while a domestic Newcastle oriented program is forecast to continue over the next four year period. You can find the public exhibition documents here where they will be on display until May, 30.

