Dubbo Regional Council draft budget: major infrastructure projects outlined
Dubbo Regional councillor Joshua Black is encouraging residents to look at the 2022/23 budget that has been placed on public exhibition and make their opinions heard.
"I would encourage the community at large to read through and make submissions, the community pays rates and should get the opportunity to have their say," he said.
"There is street tree funding, heavy patching on roads, so please make a submission, I've had people say to me they want feral cat control, so put that in so you can have your opinion heard."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
That the 2022/2023 draft Dubbo Regional Council Budget (including Fees and Charges) and Forward Budgets for 2023/2024, 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 be placed on public exhibition until 5 pm Monday, 30 May 2022.
The major projects for the key Infrastructure projects in the 2022/2023 budget include:
- Completion of replacing three existing timber bridges (Burrendong Bridge Number, Benelong Bridge and Molong Street Bridge)
- Completion of Boothenba Road and DRLM Intersection Upgrade
- Rural Road Upgrading - Burrendong Way - Safer Roads Program
- Rural Road Upgrading - Ballimore Rd (Windora-Wongajong Rd)
- Paving and Reconstruction of Paved Footpaths
- Urban Road Upgrading - Wheelers Lane (Rail line to Myall St and Birch to Rail X) o Stormwater drainage extension - Bourke Street - Myall St to River St
- Devils Hole Outfall Reconstruction
- Wongarbon Drainage Scheme
- Commencement of Hennessy Rd Detention Basin Construction
- Finalisation of Troy Gully Sewerage Pump Station electrical switch board upgrade
- Dubbo Sewer Treatment Plant Digestor
- Non-potable Pipeline and Associated Reservoir and Pumps
- Wellington Bore and Pipeline
- Advanced Waste Water Treatment Plant
- Groundwater Contingency
- Airport Water Supply Upgrade
- Lime Dosing Unit
- Sedimentation Lagoon Wellington
- Filter Upgrade JGWTP (C) and Additional UV Treatment
- Geurie Treatment Plant Upgrade
- Destination Dubbo International Ready
- Wiradjuri Tourism Centre
- Old Dubbo Gaol Plaza
- Dubbo CBD Macquarie River Bank shared pathway
- Lions Park West amenities replacement
- Victoria Park no. 2 and no. 3 irrigation replacement
- John McGrath sports lighting
- Nita McGrath Netball Courts
- New Animal Shelter
- Parking Sensors
- Dubbo Regional Airport Northern Apron Expansion
- Dubbo Regional Theatre Stage Lighting
According to the budget by Dubbo Regional Council's chief executive officer Murray Wood, Street Tree planting programs are proposed for the next four year period totalling $376,000.
An allocation of $17,850 has again been included in the draft 2022/2023 budget to enable the Chief Executive Officer/Mayor to support community groups or other organisations in defraying costs of various community activities or functions.
An allocation of approximately $1.04 million has been provided in the budget toward the operation of the Macquarie Regional Library Alliance which comprises the Councils of Dubbo, Narromine and Warrumbungle Shire.
Funding for the Disability Access Infrastructure Replacement fund has ceased. Council resolved previously that funding of $500,000 per annum was allocated over four years finishing in 2021/2022.
An allocation of $170,000 plus CPI has been provided in each year of the budget to allow Council's continued involvement in Aboriginal employment projects. That could see $45,000 per year being spent.
The International Sister City activities is forecast to recommence in 2023/2024, while a domestic Newcastle oriented program is forecast to continue over the next four year period.
You can find the public exhibition documents here where they will be on display until May, 30.