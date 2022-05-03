news, local-news,

Teachers in Dubbo will join others across NSW in taking strike action on Wednesday. Members of the NSW Teachers Federation will rally from 9.30am, calling for their pay to reflect their worth. A spokesperson for NSW Education said they were "deeply disappointed" in the union had decided to take action. "Our priority across the department is to minimise disruption to student learning and support the wellbeing of our students and staff as we emerge from the latest COVID-19 wave and prepare for the winter months," the spokesperson said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Schools will remain open for students and principals will provide supervision to keep the students and staff safe. However, temporary class structures and a modified timetable may be needed to meet safety and supervision requirements. The NSW Department of Education spokesperson said parents and caregivers would be advised of the arrangements for their schools. "We call on the Federation to put students first and call off the planned industrial action," the spokesperson said. "Parents want their children in school, and no student needs another day out of the classroom. "Industrial action during a 24-hour strike is deemed to be an unauthorised absence and staff who take part will be unpaid for that period." NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos said the Premier had failed students, their parents, and the teaching profession. "If we don't pay teachers what they are worth, we won't get the teachers we need," he said. "That the government is pursuing a new award that seeks to impose a 2.04 per cent salary cap, with no change to the crippling working conditions experienced by the profession for a three-year period, is contemptuous. "At a time when inflation is running at 3.5 per cent and predicted to grow, this would constitute a cut to teachers' real income. "Acting on uncompetitive salaries and unsustainable workloads is the only way to stop more teachers leaving and attract the people into the profession we need to fix the shortages," he said. The union has placed an immediate ban on all new policies and initiatives from the Department of Education or the NSW Education Standard Authority due to be implemented from the start of term two. Teachers in the union are also authorised to walk out if any government MPs enter school grounds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/a9a31f64-a55d-4ae8-bbfd-e3df7d707ad1.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg