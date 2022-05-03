news, local-news,

Dubbo Regional Council unanimously voted to put their draft budget on public exhibition for residents to look over at the latest council meeting on April, 28. The budget shows there will be a number of price hikes to Dubbo and Wellington residents with water usage charges, sewerage charges, storm water drainage charges and domestic waste charges all going up. In a report by chief executive officer Murray Wood, he stated that there have been some challenges to get a balanced budget for 2022/23 and forward budgets. "There have been decreases in income received due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on the fee income generated for the Airport, a decrease in income received from invested funds due to low interest rates and increased costs in numerous areas including fuel, materials, contractors and construction costs," the report stated. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "There have also been significant increases in expenditure required including in areas such as $2.2M per annum in employment costs, $215K per annum in general insurances and $150K in electricity and heating on top of the increases for general operational expenses of the organisation." Council have proposed an increase in both water usage charges and fixed access charges by 2.5 percent for 2022/23. Residential water consumption charges are proposed to increase from $2.17/kl to $2.22/kl. Capital works totalling $36.4 million are proposed for Water Supply services over the next four years. "Completion of the full capital works programme will, however, be subject to projected revenues being received over the next four years," the report stated. It is proposed to undertake Capital Works totalling $22.8 million for Sewerage over the four years commencing 2022/2023 and it is proposed to utilise funds on hand to undertake the required capital works. The charge for these services is proposed to be increase in 2022/2023 and will be based on the existing Dubbo and Wellington pricing structures. The Residential Sewer Charge is proposed to increase from $815.50 to $835.88 in 2022/2023 for the previous Dubbo City Council residents. The charge for residential sewer is proposed to increase from $714.57 to $732.43 for Wellington and Geurie residents whilst the sewer charge for Mumbil residents is proposed to increase from $669.55 to $686.29. Another increase will be seen in the Stormwater Drainage Annual Charge which will see the charge increase in the Dubbo City area from $100.74 to $101.45 or to $103.06. The annual charge for Domestic Waste services for Dubbo Regional Council residents is proposed to increase 4.5 percent from $411.00 to $429.50 for the three bin service and $335.00 to $350.10 for the two bin service in 2022/2023. "This charge covers the weekly kerbside waste collection service, the annual clean-up, the annual green waste clean-up service and the fortnightly recycling collection service," the report said. "A pensioner rebate of $52 per annum will be offered to eligible pensioner households receiving a three bin service. Recent recommendations made by IPART may see the annual charge for Domestic Waste services in future budget years be subject to a rate peg." The Domestic Waste Management (Rural) charge which applies to rural properties with households located thereon is proposed to increase 4.5% from $147.00 to $153.60 for Dubbo and Wellington district properties. "This charge is required to raise revenue to cover the cost of the provision of household waste transfer facilities in the rural area." You can find the public exhibition documents here where they will be on display until May, 30.

