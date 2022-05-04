sport, local-sport,

THE chance to race for one of the region's richest events gets underway this Wednesday night at Bathurst Paceway with three heats of the TAB Western Regional Championships (2260m) to take place. The championship gives horses four-year-old and older who are under a 70 rating the opportunity to race for a spot in a $100,000 final, and among those hunting for a place is Nathan Turnbull. Turnbull has five-year-old runner Camanchi Warrior going around in the last of the night's heats. READ ALSO: - Hawker's hard work rewarded with the state championship crown - Panthers spoil Carney's return while Bears run riot at home - SIDELINE EYE: The weekend sporting results and photos The son of Sunshine Beach was a winner three starts back on his home track but finished well off the pace last start when racing in 90-rated company. "His last three runs have all been really good. In the last run he just found himself caught in the death seat, which isn't his go," Turnbull said. "He got a first and a second before that. Last time they just went too hard and he finished midfield but I'm far from disappointed with him. "That was chasing a Sydney horse too, so now he's back to racing the ones from our region, which helps him out a bit." Camanchi Warrior has a tough gate six draw to contend with, along with big threats like father Steve's Im Desirable and Bernie Hewitt's Ballerini in the mix. "He's got really good gate speed and hopefully with the longer trip they'll hand up to him because they know he'll get them a long way into the sprint lane," Turnbull said. "All going well we'll burn out and see what happens. Hopefully we'll be able to lead. Most who around are Bathurst have that bit of respect for him, knowing that he leads and can get them a fair way." Racing starts 5.37pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/17635850-6612-44b8-b88a-98d56812eb8f.jpg/r384_915_4257_3103_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg