Last year, the boys' gymnastics program at PCYC Dubbo was virtually non-existent. With coach Trish Harland sidelined by a wrist injury, budding stars were forced to look elsewhere to advance their skills. But in February of this year a 12-year-old approached Harland and said he wanted to come back. That boy was Hayden Hawker and he proved it was worth it and that hard work pays off when he was crowned a state champion last month. READ ALSO: - SIDELINE EYE: The weekend sporting results and photos - Demons' strength in depth on display in Giant victory - 'Give your best player the ball and let him go': Sing powers CYMS to victory Hawker won the Level 2 Open all-round title at the 2021 state championships in early April, the competition having been delayed last year due to COVID. As much as it meant to Hawker to be named the best in the state, it was a special moment for gymnastics coordinator Harland and her team. "We had a rough couple of years because I had a major wrist injury so the boys' program stopped," she said. "Hayden came back in February and said he really wanted to continue so we made adjustments and I've got an assistant now who does the heavy lifting while I provide the knowledge and that's what got us there. It was a lot of hard work. "He was very keen. He said if he couldn't come back here he wouldn't do gym any more and that would have been a real shame." Hawker said he was "extremely happy" with his efforts and it was easy to see why. The all-round competition consists of five apparatus - the floor, pommel, rings, vault, parallel bars, and high bar. In a convincing showing, Hawker finished first on the floor, rings and high-bar on his way to a stunning overall score of 57.098 out of 60. He also finished second on the parallel bars, third on the pommel and fifth on the vault and was the only country gymnast to finish in the all-round top five placings. "I love competing and enjoy working to compete," Hawker said, before speaking about his favourite apparatus. "I'd say high-bar. It's one of the most fun for me and one of the hardest." Hawker trains roughly 10 hours a week, with work done at home as well as at the PCYC. His talent is clear to see and it's not only those locally who have a high opinion of the 12-year-old as Hawker is also an ambassador for clothing brand Chalk Gymnastics and equipment company Gymnastics Direct. "It's very exciting," Harland said. "He's a very, very hard-working young man and he deserves every medal around his neck." Hawker also spoke of his gratitude for Harland and the PCYC team for taking him back on and helping him achieve the amazing results. "I'm incredibly thankful for Trish for her helping me and getting me to state and then winning," he said. Hawker is now moving up to the Level 3 competition, with work already beginning. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

