Macquarie United FC are looking to get back to basics as they search for their first win of the season. United have dropped their opening two matches of the Western Premier League season and will be in for another tough match on Saturday when they travel to Jack Brabham Park to face Orange CYMS. United goalkeeper Bryce Deaton is hoping after a disrupted week, the side can get back to where they want to be against CYMS. "Obviously there was a bit to talk about with our performance last game at training this week, getting back to basics and sticking to what we want to do," he said. "We outlined it before the season but we haven't seen it so far so we are going in with an open mind. "We're very aware football is football, if we are going to have a red hot crack we need to be consistent across the park. The message is the same from the goalkeeper up to the nine." READ ALSO: United's training sessions like many Dubbo based sporting clubs were affected by the rain during the week, meaning the club on had just the one training session ahead of their match. CYMS are also without a win this season, losing their opening three matches of the season. Deaton admitted he did not know a lot about CYMS, after the side joined the competition over the summer. "We can't really go off what's happened this season so far because we are only going into round four," he said. "Should be a wet track and should be interesting."

