Dubbo Rhinos president Brett Austin believes the club is building something special with several of their juniors beginning to make an impact in the top grade. The Rhinos will host the Mudgee Wombats on Saturday at Apex Oval in round two of the New Holland Cup and will be looking to build on their strong opening round performance. Austin was part of the Rhinos side which defeated CSU 40-0 in round one and admitted there is a good vibe around the club at the moment. "I think everyone was early to training on Tuesday, which is a nice change," he said. "So that was definitely good, we had big numbers on Tuesday as well. "Both sides are keen even though the weather isn't looking ideal but anyway we'll deal with that on Saturday." The Wombats also won their round one match last weekend against Narromine and Austin knows Saturday's game should be a good one. "For sure, it's meant to rain on Saturday but Mudgee's forwards are unreal," he said. "It's going to be a good game but they will be definitely starting favourites I think. "It's the only time we play them at home this season and it's at Apex (Oval) which has a good surface. "She'll be a forwards game and they'll be pretty dominant I think." READ ALSO: The Rhinos had a trio of fresh faces in their round one side, with three of the club's juniors making their debuts in first grade. Austin said he has been impressed by the new players in the side and knows there are a few more players who could find themselves getting plenty of game time this year. "Most of the new ones are under 18s from last year, we've got Kaiden Hill at nine and he is never played halfback before in his life," he said. "He had a blinder on the weekend and Lachie O'Malley who has represented the state at school level so he is a gun. "Loni Langi in the second row is another big body, those three were unreal on the weekend and there were a couple more who came off the bench." With former under 18s players now playing senior rugby, Austin said the club is in a really good spot at the moment considering some of the challenges they and other codes face when it comes to developing talent. "It's definitely the best we've been in a long time in regards to juniors coming through," he said. "It's one thing I think the Roos struggle with as well but when those 18-year-olds hit that age they start going to the pub and give away footy. "There's about eight or nine of them from last year's 18s side who are regularly training." Kick-off for Saturday's game is at 3:15pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/81450591-d7e3-47d8-ba7a-2bd1e0e26840.JPG/r4_844_8252_5504_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg