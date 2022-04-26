sport, local-sport,

Peter Martinoli has seen his players "becoming footballers" in recent years and that's allowing him to change his approach at the Dubbo Demons. Martinoli is returning as the Demons women's coach for the 2022 AFL Central West season and his side will take to the field for the first time this weekend against the Bathurst Giants. The style of play from the Demons is expected to be a little different this year given the advancement in skill and technique within not only the club, but across the competition. "Women's football has evolved over the years," Martinoli said. "I'm trying to coach it a bit more potentially like how I played in the men's. We're taking it up to a different level rather than just some girls on a park." READ ALSO: - Jets start in style as Castlereagh League overcomes tumultuous build-up - Cahill facing long stint out of the saddle after fracturing vertebrae - Rugby player flown to Sydney after suffering spinal injury in tackle It was only a few short years ago when the women's competition was still in its early days and there was a real focus on building skills. That's changed now and the Demons squad features a host of experienced campaigners who have not only won Central West competitions, but also played at a higher representative level. Along with that core group, there is again plenty of new faces at the Dubbo club. The way they have grown during pre-season combined with the increased development of players who were new to the game last year has Martinoli hugely excited before a ball has even been kicked. "It's why I coach, to be honest," he said. "You watch girls go from having their first kick of hand pass to becoming footballers." The Demons impressed last season and were second on the ladder when the competition was abandoned with two rounds remaining due to the threat of COVID-19. The one side above them was the Bathurst Giants, who they travel to play in Saturday's season opener. It will be a mighty challenge for the Demons but the occasion is also set to be an emotional one, given it will be a memorial round for the Giants after the death of men's player Oscar Mann during the off-season. "It's always exciting to start the season against the Giants," Martinoli said. "But it's also a memorial round for them so it will be emotional all-round. "It will be a challenge but why not jump into the deep end and play the Giants?" The Demons women's side along with the men's Tier 1 and 2 teams have endured a long pre-season and plenty of work has been put in. Martinoli has been impressed by what he's seen and said the "nervous energy" is already building ahead of Saturday's match. "There's a bit of excitement there," he said. "We want to see how the new players go and how we gel as a little bit of a new-look team. "We haven't lost too many but we've picked up a few who are new to the game or new to the area." One of the new players with experience is Bella Faulder and she comes plenty of pedigree. Related to the famed Daniher family, Faulder will be one to watch in 2022 while Kaitlyn Waldie is one of the many returning players who has caught the eye during pre-season. "She (Waldie) played a couple of pre-season tournaments and has a couple of games under her belt plus she's fitness freak," Martinoli said. The Demons will take seven sides to Bathurst, with four junior sides and three senior sides to take on the Giants. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

