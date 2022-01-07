sport, local-sport,

He's been in charge of the Dubbo Demons Women's side for several seasons now and Pete Martinoli will return once again for the 2022 season. Martinoli was announced as the Women's head coach for the upcoming season via the Dubbo Demons Facebook page just over a week ago along with returning Men's head coach Terry Lyons. The Demons Women's side mentor admitted he is quite eager to see what happens across the upcoming season which will start in just a few months time. "Obviously we had a strong platform from last year and we're looking to build on that and go one step further," he said. The Demons were second on the ladder in the 2021 season before COVID-19 restrictions forced the competition to be cut short just weeks out from the finals series beginning. READ ALSO: It marks the second time in as many years the Demons have constantly been in the top two throughout the season after finishing runners-up in 2020 to the Bathurst Giants (who were minor premiers in 2021). Martinoli knows a lot of his players are keen to get back on the field after what will likely be over six months between matches for most of the squad. "I know a lot of people were disappointed with that," he said. "But you can't obviously control it. "We've only lost the one so it's been pretty good retention so far." Pre-season started well before Christmas for all three Demons sides and Martinoli knows the real work for the season will start when training resumes on January 11. "It's just getting through the silly season," he said. "Then we are right back into it." Martinoli mentioned there were several reasons as to why he opted to return to coaching for the 2022 season, especially after leading the Demons to become one of the best sides in the competition in recent years. "Unfinished business and injuries so I can't play personally," he said. "Just seeing the development of players who have gone from not being able to hold a footy to running, tackling and diving under packs." Last season the Demons welcomed several first-time players who were completely new to the sport to go along with stars like Em Warner and Lauren Hazell. Martinoli admitted he is eager to see what the returning second-year players can do in the upcoming season. "It's even more exciting that they are keen to come back rather than dragging them back," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/bd2ad5ae-c722-400f-aaaa-d3d316def245.jpg/r3_37_966_581_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg