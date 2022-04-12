news, local-news,

Community members with a rare and valuable blood type will receive an even warmer welcome than normal at the Dubbo donor centre in the next fortnight. Australian Red Cross Lifeblood urgently needs people with O negative blood to donate between now and Anzac Day as consecutive long weekends threaten supplies. Lifeblood's reserves of the emergency blood type - needed by accident and trauma patients - have dropped to their lowest point in 12 months. "The need for blood is often unplanned and urgent, and many of our donors take a well-deserved break over long weekends," Dubbo Lifeblood spokesman Brian Bruce said. "This Easter is particularly difficult with back-to-back long weekends on both Easter and Anzac Day. "We urgently need people to book a donation between now and Anzac Day, with donations of all blood types needed." Committed blood and plasma donor Ken Wallwork from Sydney was not about to let a month-long trip stop him from doing his bit to help others. He booked in to make his 370th donation at the Dubbo centre on Tuesday. The retired teacher has been rolling up his sleeve since the 1970s for the greater good. "[It's] something nice to do," he said. "I'd like to think I'm helping other people." Mr Wallwork encouraged others to come forward to help replenish blood supplies. "I would say give it a go, don't be frightened of the needle, it's not that bad, and you can do something to help somebody else," he said. A recent study by Lifeblood found that O negative makes up 15 per cent of hospital orders across Australia, but less than 7 per cent of the population. "This rare blood type is in high demand because it can be given in emergency situations where a patient's blood group is unknown," Mr Bruce said. "It's often stocked in ambulances and rescue helicopters to be used for trauma patients who can require huge quantities in a short amount of time. "If you don't know your blood type, donating is an excellent way to find out - with every blood type needed every day to help save lives." As well as accident and emergency patients, blood will be needed by thousands of people this Easter weekend, including trauma and emergency patients, mums delivering babies, and people undergoing cancer treatment. To book a donation this Easter, visit lifeblood.com.au, download the free Donate Blood app or call 13 14 95.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/f9bf4ce0-fe29-40fe-955f-e3868f677b6b.jpg/r136_140_3600_2097_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg