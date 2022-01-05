news, local-news, blood donation, red cross, covid

Seeing sick kids on television makes Kerry Felstead sad but it also motivates him to give a precious gift. On Wednesday he rolled up his sleeve to make his 267th donation at the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Dubbo Donor Centre. The Gilgandra man's dedication to being a lifesaver is currently of critical importance. Head of Lifeblood's donor centre network, Cath Stone, said this holiday season had been like no other as the number of appointments not being attended reached record highs. "Donor numbers have plummeted due to a perfect storm of people waiting on COVID-19 test results or quarantining, many being away with the reopening of borders, and donors wanting to spend more time with family and friends," she said. The Dubbo centre needs 92 additional blood donors and 169 additional plasma donors by January 21 to help meet patient needs, the organisation reports. Mr Felstead, who has been a blood donor since 1996, also encouraged people to "have a go" and be a lifesaver. "When I see sick kids on TV, it really gets me, makes me sad - that's why I do it," he said. Mr Felstead's commitment to the cause has extended to taking out personalised number plates that relate to him being a blood donor. "I've got something that nobody else has got," he said. To donate call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the free Donate Blood app.

