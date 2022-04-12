coronavirus,

The drive-though COVID-19 testing and vaccination hub has moved. From April 12 the Western NSW Local Health District's COVID testing clinic will be at the old Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) depot, located on Cobra Street. It will be open every day from 7am until 4pm. From April 13, the vaccination hub will move to 7 Commercial Avenue. Vaccinations will be available from Wednesday to Friday, 12.30pm to 4.30pm and from 9am to 1pm on Saturday. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The facilities will both continue to operate at their current capacity. Following the move, the COVID-19 testing clinic will be solely operated by private provider Histopath Pathology. The WNSWLHD said it was grateful to Dubbo Regional Council for its continued support and accommodation of the COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics at Dubbo Showground, and assistance in finding an alternative venue. Australia's medical regulator has given approval for 12 to 15-year-olds to receive a COVID-19 booster. The Therapeutic Goods Administration gave provisional approval for people in the cohort to receive the Pfizer booster. A final green light will need to be given by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation before the boosters can be rolled out to the age group.

