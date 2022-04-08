news, local-news,

St Vincent de Paul has decided to move all its Dubbo locations under the one roof with the new care and support centre recently re-opening in a new facility. Formerly on Darling Street, the care and support centre has now moved into a more central location and the volunteers are eager to lend a hand to anyone who needs it. Member of St Vincent de Paul Pat Yeo said it was an exciting time for the charity to move and now its new location made things easier for people to find all the care they needed in one place. "We were based around in 3/150 Darling Street but now we are all relocating under the one roof above the Vinnies shop," he said. "Now we have the Vinnies Shop, the Saint Vincent de Paul care and support and also a district are all now under the one roof on the corner of Macquarie and Wingewarra Street. Our care and support access are on the Wingewarra (Street) side of the building." While there are several members and volunteers already, Mr Yeo knows help will always be needed at the care and support centre for anyone who would like to give up some of their time. "We are always looking for new members, unfortunately, we've had a lot of members who have got old or sick," he said. "COVID decimated us a bit so we are always looking for new members over the next few months." READ ALSO: Mr Yeo also went into more detail to explain some of the things, the care and support centre offers those who are in need of help in a wide variety of ways. "We are here to provide food parcels for people who need help, we do lots of referrals to financial or budget councillors, we help people on Centrelink with medical helps in terms of scripts and things like that," he said. "We do referrals for nil interest loans and we can do referrals to global care, they also refer people back to us." The care and support service opened last week and is now ready to be accessed by the public three days a week going forward. Anyone who wishes to go to the centre can do so from 10am to 1pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To make an appointment phone 1800 047 100 and the phone calls which are outside work hours will be acted upon on the next workday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/703d595a-ba4a-4188-949f-41c7951732ed.JPG/r752_924_7632_4811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg